Ascend Dispensary in Crofton holds Cannapalooza event

Posted at 9:17 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 21:17:24-04

CROFTON, Md. — Cannabis is legal in Maryland and residents took full advantage of it.

Ascend Dispensary in Crofton held their Cannapalooza event on Saturday, their first since cannabis has been legalized.

Customers came to participate in giveaways, golf, and more.

Along with participating in events, customers also brought cookies, cake, and food to celebrate the day.

The manager of Ascend spoke on the surreal feeling of seeing cannabis being legal in Maryland.

One customer said that he'd like 4/20 to feel like a collective holiday.

