Arundel Mills to start new Youth Supervision Policy

HANOVER, Md. — Arundel Mills Mall will soon require youth to have adult supervision on Friday and Saturday late afternoons and evenings.

Starting Sept. 6, all visitors under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or adult age 21 or older, after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The mall said:

This initiative is part of the center’s ongoing commitment to providing a pleasant and secure shopping experience for all guests.

One adult can accompany up to four youth, and those without ID will be asked to leave.

Mall employees under 18 are also subject to the policy if their work shift ends during policy hours.

Moreinformation is here.