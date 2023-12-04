Artscape moving back to its summer schedule

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's Artscape festival is expected to be back in 2024 and returning to its summer schedule, according to Mayor Brandon Scott.

The festival is expected to be held August 2-4.

Artscape's first in-person festival since the pandemic was held this year but the date was changed to late September.

The free art festival normally takes place in July and typically falls on the hottest weekend of the summer.

Weather was an issue for the event this year with impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia canceling everything on Saturday. It did reopen on Sunday.

The Mayor confirmed the new date and added, "I just want everyone to know that we're going to have a good time just like we had in the fall. But also know that returning it to that certain time of year means it might rain. There might be storms. It's Baltimore, right, and it's going to be hot there's no doubt about that."