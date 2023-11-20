Artscape 2024 logo design is getting a makeover and you can help!

BALTIMORE — The logo for Artscape 2024 is getting a makeover and here's how you can submit your design.
The Mayor's Office and Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) have submitted a Request for Proposals for the design.
They're looking to commission a visual artist or visual artist team to produce an original artwork design for the festival.
The digital image criteria are as follows:
- Color palette: limited to three (3) colors maximum
- Acceptable digital file formats: EPS, AI, PNG, PDF
- Image formatting: RGB w/ transparent background
- Dimensions: 1200 X 1200 pixels
- Image Resolution: 300 DPI
- Font: Must be open source or free for commercial use
- Copy: ARTSCAPE 2024
- Sizing: Copy must be legible at a small size (200 X 200 pixels)
Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of stakeholders and BOPA personnel.
The selected artist or team will have their winning art design reproduced for the Artscape 2024 promotional campaign.
They will also be paid a $1,500 honorarium for their work.
Deadline for submissions is December 15.
To make your submission,click here.