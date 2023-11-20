Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Artscape 2024 logo design is getting a makeover and you can help!

artscape art.jpg
Jeff Hager/WMAR
artscape art.jpg
Posted at 12:38 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 12:38:39-05

BALTIMORE — The logo for Artscape 2024 is getting a makeover and here's how you can submit your design.

The Mayor's Office and Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) have submitted a Request for Proposals for the design.

They're looking to commission a visual artist or visual artist team to produce an original artwork design for the festival.

The digital image criteria are as follows:

  • Color palette: limited to three (3) colors maximum
  • Acceptable digital file formats: EPS, AI, PNG, PDF
  • Image formatting: RGB w/ transparent background
  • Dimensions: 1200 X 1200 pixels
  • Image Resolution: 300 DPI
  • Font: Must be open source or free for commercial use
  • Copy: ARTSCAPE 2024
  • Sizing: Copy must be legible at a small size (200 X 200 pixels)

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of stakeholders and BOPA personnel.
The selected artist or team will have their winning art design reproduced for the Artscape 2024 promotional campaign.

They will also be paid a $1,500 honorarium for their work.

Deadline for submissions is December 15.

To make your submission,click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices