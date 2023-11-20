Artscape 2024 logo design is getting a makeover and you can help!

BALTIMORE — The logo for Artscape 2024 is getting a makeover and here's how you can submit your design.

The Mayor's Office and Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) have submitted a Request for Proposals for the design.

They're looking to commission a visual artist or visual artist team to produce an original artwork design for the festival.

The digital image criteria are as follows:



Color palette: limited to three (3) colors maximum

Acceptable digital file formats: EPS, AI, PNG, PDF

Image formatting: RGB w/ transparent background

Dimensions: 1200 X 1200 pixels

Image Resolution: 300 DPI

Font: Must be open source or free for commercial use

Copy: ARTSCAPE 2024

Sizing: Copy must be legible at a small size (200 X 200 pixels)

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of stakeholders and BOPA personnel.

The selected artist or team will have their winning art design reproduced for the Artscape 2024 promotional campaign.

They will also be paid a $1,500 honorarium for their work.

Deadline for submissions is December 15.

To make your submission,click here.