Arts center, and expanded Poe Museum proposed for West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two major cultural buildings are moving forward in West Baltimore - a performing arts center, and an expanded Edgar Allan Poe museum.

The city's design review panel just saw plans for the projects.

One is Sanaa Center, which would be a 15,000-square-foot cultural arts center that would feature performance space and artist studios, and features like a cafe and art walk.

It's set to be built on a plot of land on Pennsylvania Avenue between the Upton Boxing Center and the Harris Marcus Center, part of the Black Arts District.

Meanwhile, the Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum - which has long been on North Amity Street in the Poppleton neighborhood - is hoping to build a new museum building of at least 13,000 square feet.

Re:vital Design

Tentative rendering of The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum

The presentation made to the city shows plans to demolish buildings behind the existing Poe House to build the new structure.

Poe Baltimore, which is based in the historic home on Amity Street, seeks to add space for programming and storytelling, expand the museum's connection to the community, and increase its global profile as a landmark destination in the city.

