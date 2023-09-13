Watch Now
Arts Across Harford returns to county to highlight talented artists and culture

Bel Air Festival for the Arts - Photo Credit Town of Bel Air MD 4.JPG
Town of Bel Air
Bel Air Festival for the Arts - Photo Credit Town of Bel Air MD 4.JPG
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 14:53:26-04

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The second annual Arts Across Harford event returns to highlight the area's rich arts culture from September 15-30.

The two-week long celebration will have festivals and events throughout the county, including the performing arts, film, visual arts, sculptures, plein air painting and more.

Falling Man, Negative & Positive by Brian Wessel.jpeg
Winter Shopping

Visitors can check out other pieces of public art throughout the county like the Barn Quilt Trail or the Mural Trail.

The Barn Quilt Trailis a collection of barn quilts painted on barns and buildings. On the trail, visitors can find dairies, museums, farm markets, heritage farms, restaurants and other back road adventures.

The Mural Trail, just as the name suggests, is a trail of murals created by mural artists and community groups.

As state-designated Arts & Entertainment Districts, both Havre de Grace and Bel Air are proud to display public art in their accessible downtown areas and galleries.

Governor's Cup - Photo Credit Visit Harford.jpeg

Arts Across Harford expects to feature close to 40 events throughout the county during the two-week celebration.

UnFamiliar Territory_Full installation_Hood College_Frederick MD_August 2022.jpeg

For more information, click here.

