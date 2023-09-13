Arts Across Harford returns to county to highlight talented artists and culture

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — The second annual Arts Across Harford event returns to highlight the area's rich arts culture from September 15-30.

The two-week long celebration will have festivals and events throughout the county, including the performing arts, film, visual arts, sculptures, plein air painting and more.

Brian Wessel

Jen Snyder/Jen Snyder

Visitors can check out other pieces of public art throughout the county like the Barn Quilt Trail or the Mural Trail.

The Barn Quilt Trailis a collection of barn quilts painted on barns and buildings. On the trail, visitors can find dairies, museums, farm markets, heritage farms, restaurants and other back road adventures.

The Mural Trail, just as the name suggests, is a trail of murals created by mural artists and community groups.

As state-designated Arts & Entertainment Districts, both Havre de Grace and Bel Air are proud to display public art in their accessible downtown areas and galleries.

Visit Harford

Arts Across Harford expects to feature close to 40 events throughout the county during the two-week celebration.

Contributed Photo

For more information, click here.