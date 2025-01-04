Artistic Costumes and Dance Fashions to close after 44 years in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A longtime costume shop is closing its doors in Towson.

Artistic Costumes and Dance Fashions has been in business for almost 74 years — 44 of those in the Loch Raven Plaza shopping center at Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. It has provided products for performers and costume lovers, along with theatrical make-up and expert pointe shoe fittings.

The store will close on or about January 14.

Owner Harriet Berlin said she's retiring from the business that was launched in 1951.

Artistic opened as a family business in 1951 in D.C. and stayed there for 50 years. During their time in D.C., they opened and closed several locations in Maryland before opening their Towson location. The Towson location has been open for 44 years.

Harriet Berlin said in a statement: "It has been such a pleasure to watch our customers grow—from children who once visited us with their parents, to now bringing their own children and even grandchildren to Artistic. I have been tremendously blessed to work with such wonderful people in the community. To know that I’ve played a small part in the early careers of some amazing and talented young people—people who’ve gone on to Broadway, international stages, and major productions—is truly humbling. I feel so fortunate to have been there for their first steps into the world of performance."

She said many of her customers have started their own dance studios. "This legacy of giving back to the arts community has been one of the most rewarding parts of being a part of this industry for so many years," she said.

The store will have a final clearance sale on many of its products.