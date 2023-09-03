Art exhibit uses technology to showcase Black cyclists

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Cycling Classic is also sharing the history of Black athletes in the sport.

Down at the Light Street Pavilion, the Classic hosted an exhibit showcasing those cyclists through technology.

That technology included using VR goggles to race against the world's most prominent Black cyclists, as well as journeying through the history of cycling in Baltimore.

Some of the people who put the exhibit together say it's taught them a thing or two.

​"When they commissioned me to do this piece, they said it was an athlete from the late 1800s. Named Major Taylor, and I'm like, I never heard of him. So well, in doing my research. He broke the color barriers, like 50 years before Jackie Robinson, and he was a young man; I had no idea," tech artist Robert Hansen said.

The artist adds that the exhibit uses artificial intelligence to educate, adding exhibits like this shows how emerging technology can be useful.