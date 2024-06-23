Watch Now
Art, crafts, and drafts: Baltimore County Arts Guild held their fourth annual summer arts festival

Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 23, 2024

BALTIMORE — The summer heat didn’t stop these artists.

On Saturday, the Baltimore County Arts Guild held its fourth annual summer arts festival.

The two-day festival was held at the Guinness Brewery with more than 40 top craftsmen and artisans from throughout the Mid-Atlantic, specializing in glass, painting, photography, pottery, and furniture making, selling and showcasing their work.

There was an award ceremony for artists later that day. The event also had brew tastings, games, and live music.

