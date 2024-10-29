Arson possible in Southeast Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE — As people emptied out of their rowhomes in the 300 block of Loney’s Lane along Pulaski Highway, fire spread through multiple structures.

Fortunately, Chancey Carter had just left for work and his children weren’t at his home at the time.

“But all of your clothing for the most part, all of your stuff?” we asked.

“It’s gone,” said Carter.

“It’s gone,” added his cousin, Melvin Hodges, “He’s just salvaging what he can for the most part.”

New revelations in the aftermath of the fire have added insult to injury.

When a nearby business owner checked his exterior security cameras following the fire, he spotted something suspicious.

Contributed Photo

“It showed a guy with a ski mask creeping down the alley, entering the building I’d say seven minutes before the fire and exiting like I’d say two minutes after it started,” said James Ortiz as he showed us the images.

According to residents, the vacant rowhouse where the fire started is a magnet for squatters, drugs and prostitution, and now, you may be able to add arsonists to the growing list.

While people living in neighboring homes got out in time…

“There’s a family that lived right here that had two dogs and then a nice lady over here with her cat and you know, they were flustered,” said Ortiz, “They all left, because they were safe.”

12 hours later, residents fear someone re-ignited the fire, if it didn’t spark back up on its own.

“I don’t understand,” said Hodges, “Baltimore City—-we’ve got some crazy people here. I love my city, but some things need to be done. Seriously."