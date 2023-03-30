Arrest made in shooting, attempted robbery in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man who's wanted in three other robberies or assaults has been charged with shooting a 67-year-old man in an attempted armed robbery in northeast Baltimore.

The suspect, 27-year-old Karon Alston, had a GPS monitoring device on him during the crime, said police.

It's the second shooting in the Harford Road corridor near the county line in recent weeks. City police just announced arrests in both shootings.

Baltimore Police Department Karon Alston



At about 10 p.m. Feb. 15, Alston allegedly approached the 67-year-old victim right after the victim was parking his car on Northway Drive near Hilltop. Alston, who had a handgun, demanded the victim's car keys, according to charging documents.

The victim tried to get away, and the suspect shot three rounds at him. The victim had a graze wound to his stomach. Police also said a cell phone in the victim's pocket appeared to have been struck and cracked by a bullet.

Alston allegedly fled after the shooting. On March 29, he was arrested at his home nearby on Northern Parkway at about 6:30 a.m. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

He has also been servied with three more open warrants, charging him with robbery and assault, said police.

Also on March 29, city police charged Damian Palmer with shooting a 55-year-old man last week on Harford Road near Rosalie Avenue. Palmer, 49, allegedly shot a man in the hand, stomach and knee after coming up to him and asking what he was doing near his car. It happened just before midnight on March 25. Palmer, who is a convicted felon, then allegedly fled in a black SUV; he was arrested on Briar Hill Place in Essex and is charged with attempted first-degree murder.