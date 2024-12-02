Arrest made in deadly shooting outside of apartments in Lochearn

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting in Baltimore County back in August.

Kevin Martin, 31, is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

This stems from an incident on August 3.

Police responded to the 6800 block of Liberty Road. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Tracey Wayman Hankins Jr., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Residents in the area who knew Hankins described him as a nice guy.

“He was a very nice guy. Always ready to help. Every time somebody came into the lobby, he would be ready to come and help,” recalled a resident, “Sometimes, I heard, ‘Are you ok? Is everything ok?’ He even use to ask my mother, ‘How is your back? Is your back ok?’ and stuff like that so we were very, very shocked and surprised to see that, you know?”