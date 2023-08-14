Arrest made in armed road rage in Anne Arundel County

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A car speeding through an Anne Arundel County neighborhood Sunday morning led to an armed road-rage incident and police officers being attacked during the subsequent arrest.

Daniel James Jarrells, 30, was found with illegal guns in his home, after he was arrested on charges of speeding through his Gambrills community and pointing a gun at someone who confronted the driver.

Jarrells was a passenger in the car. Police responded to April Dawn Way and Maytime Drive in Gambrills at about 10 a.m. Aug. 13.

A victim told police that a passenger pointed a gun at him after being confronted about the car speeding.

When officers found the car nearby, Jarrells allegedly resisted arrest, kicked, and spat on several officers.

Detectives recovered three handguns, a modified shotgun, an AR-style pistol and ammunition from his home, after executing a search warrant there. Several of the guns had altered or removed serial numbers.

Jarrells was ordered held without bond today after being charged with assault, gun and drug-related charges, according to online court records.

