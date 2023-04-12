Watch Now
Arrest made in Annapolis hatchet attack

WMAR Staff
Posted at 3:38 PM, Apr 12, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis man faces charges for allegedly attacking someone with a hatchet over the weekend.

It happened Saturday evening in the 2000 block of West Street.

Officers found a man on scene suffering from lacerations to the back of the head.

The victim told police he'd been involved in a physical altercation with another man, which led to him being hit twice with a hatchet.

Police later identified the suspect as 30-year-old Walter Estrada-Villalta.

He was arrested and is being held without bail on assault and reckless endangerment charges.

The victim is expected to survive. It's unclear whether he and Estrada-Villalta have any connection.

