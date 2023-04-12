Arrest made in Annapolis hatchet attack

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An Annapolis man faces charges for allegedly attacking someone with a hatchet over the weekend.
It happened Saturday evening in the 2000 block of West Street.
Officers found a man on scene suffering from lacerations to the back of the head.
The victim told police he'd been involved in a physical altercation with another man, which led to him being hit twice with a hatchet.
Police later identified the suspect as 30-year-old Walter Estrada-Villalta.
He was arrested and is being held without bail on assault and reckless endangerment charges.
The victim is expected to survive. It's unclear whether he and Estrada-Villalta have any connection.