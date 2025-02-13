Arrest made after serious hit-and-run in Harford County

ABINGDON, Md. — An Abingdon man was arrested after a serious hit-and-run in Harford County.

The victim - 21-year-old Amaya Marie Martise - was struck by a car while walking back from Walmart along Tollgate Road Sunday evening.

She wasn't found until the next morning, severely injured and lying in a ditch, said the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Lebogang-Ram Motshabi, 25, who was released on Feb. 12 on $5,000 bond.

Investigators believe Motshabi was driving at about 6 p.m. Feb. 9 when he struck the victim, pushing her off the road. The items she was carrying were found near the crash site.

A passerby found her at about 9 a.m. on South Tollgate Road at Aiken Terrace. She was flown by Medevac helicopter to a trauma center, said the Sheriff's Office.

Motshabi was charged with failing to return to the scene of an accident that involved injury, driving without a license, driving uninsured, and related crimes.

The victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with more information to contact Corporal Shane Fraser of our Special Operations Division; Traffic Unit at 443-409-3511.

