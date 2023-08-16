Arrest in shooting death of Edgewood man

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Blinded in a shooting a dozen years earlier, 33-year-old Tyrell Polley lived in the Windsor Valley Apartments in Edgewood where neighbors say he didn’t let his loss of sight hold him back from living life.

“He was always walking over to the store. There was always people around to help him and everything,” said Mary Whittington.

“So he didn’t let that bother him?” we asked.

“No. He did not. He did not. He was still able to do everything,” she replied.

Everything, but defend himself, when police say a man determined to take Polley’s money ended up taking his life.

They found him dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside his home on Wednesday, August 2nd.

“During that investigation, pretty quickly our detectives were able to identify someone that we believed to be a suspect. That suspect ended up being Michael Brown,” said Col. William Davis of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

It did not take long for investigators to locate Michael Brown.

After all, he was already behind bars at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

According to court records, Brown had allegedly stolen a woman’s car in Essex the night before Polley’s body was discovered, and he was later captured after leading officers on a chase and crashing the vehicle.

It now appears he had already taken the Edgewood man’s life before the subsequent theft that would land him in the hands of police in the neighboring county.