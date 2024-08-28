Army soldier from Frederick locked up in Hawaii after pregnant wife disappears from base

BALTIMORE — A U.S. Army soldier from Frederick finds himself in the brig after his 19-year-old pregnant wife went missing from their home base in Hawaii.

Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson was officially reported missing on August 1, but was last seen July 31 inside her home.

She and her husband, Private First Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson II, live at the Schofield Barracks in O'ahu, Hawaii.

Johnson is a Cavalry Scout assigned to the 25th Infantry Division. He's been enlisted in the Army since November 2022.

According to the 25th Infantry division, Johnson was taken into military custody in connection with Mischa's disappearance, and is currently in pretrial confinement.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information leading Mischa's recovery.



