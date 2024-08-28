Watch Now
Army soldier from Frederick locked up in Hawaii after pregnant wife disappears from base

Army CID
Army CID was notified on 01 Aug 24 that Mrs. Mischa Johnson was reported missing from her home on Schofield Barracks, O'ahu, Hawai'i. Mrs. Johnson was reportedly last seen on the evening of 31 Jul 24 inside her home. Mischa is described as 5'2", approximately 170 lbs., six months pregnant, and of Filipino descent. Mischa has a large dragon tattoo on her back. It is unknown what clothing or footwear she might be wearing.<br/><br/>
BALTIMORE — A U.S. Army soldier from Frederick finds himself in the brig after his 19-year-old pregnant wife went missing from their home base in Hawaii.

Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson was officially reported missing on August 1, but was last seen July 31 inside her home.

She and her husband, Private First Class Dewayne Arthur Johnson II, live at the Schofield Barracks in O'ahu, Hawaii.

Johnson is a Cavalry Scout assigned to the 25th Infantry Division. He's been enlisted in the Army since November 2022.

According to the 25th Infantry division, Johnson was taken into military custody in connection with Mischa's disappearance, and is currently in pretrial confinement.

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information leading Mischa's recovery.


