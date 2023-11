BALTIMORE — Wednesday afternoon, around 2:25, a community member alerted Calvin M. Rodwell School officials that a person with a gun was outside the school.

Students were brought back into the school until it was determined it was safe to dismiss.

The school sent a robocall to families letting them know students were inside and safe.

They were dismissed shortly after 3:20 p.m.

A spokesperson for Baltimore City Public Schools said the school is also sending home letters.