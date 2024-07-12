Watch Now
Armed fugitive arrested after crash on I-95 in Baltimore

Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 12, 2024

BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority Police have arrested a man with an open warrant following a crash on I-95 Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., police responded to a crash on I-95 near O'Donnell Street. One of the drivers involved was 24-year-old Marcus Harris.

Police say during the investigation, they learned Harris had an open warrant through the Harford County Sheriff's Office for assault charges.

When officers went to arrest Harris, he tried to run from the scene but was quickly arrested.

A loaded handgun was recovered from his pocket.

Harris faces numerous firearms charges including illegal possession of a firearm.

