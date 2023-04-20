Armed Elkton man allegedly tried luring 14-year-old girl from school

ELKTON, Md. — An Elkton man faces a slew of charges after allegedly trying to lure a 14-year-old girl from school.

The Cecil County Sheriff's Office began investigating in February, after the teen reported the man for trespassing at North East High School.

She told detectives about conversations she had with the suspect on social media.

The student only knew the man by his "Rambo" screen name.

"Rambo" reportedly told the girl he would show up at the school so she could leave with him.

One day Rambo showed up to the school in a taxi and notified the teen he was there.

The student told police she got scared and decided not to go with him.

Video footage showed "Rambo" walking near some portable classrooms, before leaving in the taxi.

Investigators soon found out "Rambo" had a gun with him while on school property.



As detectives uncovered more information they learned "Rambo" was also talking with another underage girl, who he'd been sexually involved with.

Money had also been exchanged between Rambo and the victims, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Police ultimately identified “Rambo” as 24-year-old Judah Jediah Stubbs.

Cecil County Sheriff's Office Judah Jediah Stubbs

They finally arrested him on March 30 while investigating a disturbance call on Willow Court.

Police seized Stubbs' cell phones during a search and seizure warrant, leading to multiple charges as it relates to both victims.



Those charges include two counts each of second degree rape, prostitution under 16, and sexual solicitation of a minor.

Stubbs remains held without bail. Court records show he was previously convicted in 2017 of illegal gun possession.