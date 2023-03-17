Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Armed carjacking reported at Towson University dorm

towson university
WMAR
towson university
Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 12:56:23-04

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University police are warning the campus community about an armed carjacking overnight outside a dorm.

It happened at about 3 a.m. at the rear parking lot of Millenium Hall, on Emerson Drive near Towsontown Boulevard and Osler Drive.

Police said four males, one of whom had a black handgun, stole items and a gray Honda from the victim.

The suspects were seen leaving campus in the stolen car onto Osler Drive headed north. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-704-4444.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices