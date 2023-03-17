Armed carjacking reported at Towson University dorm

TOWSON, Md. — Towson University police are warning the campus community about an armed carjacking overnight outside a dorm.

It happened at about 3 a.m. at the rear parking lot of Millenium Hall, on Emerson Drive near Towsontown Boulevard and Osler Drive.

Police said four males, one of whom had a black handgun, stole items and a gray Honda from the victim.

The suspects were seen leaving campus in the stolen car onto Osler Drive headed north. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-704-4444.