Armed ATV rider wanted for road rage incident in Glen Burnie

Posted at 12:19 PM, May 22, 2023
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police officers are investigating a reported road rage incident that happened Saturday afternoon in Glen Burnie.

Around 12:05 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a citizen to report a road rage incident.

The suspect, who was operating a green ATV, cut the victim off in traffic on Ritchie Highway at Norman Road, and an argument ensued.

Police say, during the argument, the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim. The suspect fled the area on the ATV.

The victim described the suspect as wearing a black helmet, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

