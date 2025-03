ANNAPOLIS, Md. — An attack involving a handgun and knife was reported at a downtown Annapolis bar Sunday.

The victims said they were assaulted at Armadillo's Bar & Grill, on Dock Street.

Police said they met the victims down the street, on Main and Gorman. They reported being pistol-whipped, punched and cut on the cheek with a knife by a suspect who became jealous after the victim tried to "speak with a female."

Both victims refused medical treatment and did not want to go to the hospital.