Argument between father, son and neighbor leads to shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two men are in police custody in connection with a shooting in October 2024.

Travis, 22, and Larry, 44, Braxton face attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a 28-year-old woman in East Baltimore.

It all began on October 13, around 7:46 pm in the 4300 block of Sheldon Avenue.

Officers found the victim inside her home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her lower body.

Detectives interviewed the victim at the hospital and learned the shooting stemmed from an argument between her and her neighbor, Travis.

During the argument, she picked up a brick and threw it at her neighbor's front door, shattering the glass.

She walked back into her home and while standing on the 1st-floor steps, she heard loud noises and kicking at her door.

The glass of her front window shattered, and an unidentified man had crawled through it.

According to charging documents, simultaneously, Travis kicked in the victim's front door and entered her home.

The unidentified man, later revealed to be Larry, Travis' father, had pulled out a gun and shot the victim as she was attempting to flee upstairs.

Both Travis and Larry fled the scene to an unknown location.

Police obtained a warrant for Travis' residence and while searching the basement found a large orange pill bottle that contained a substance suspected to be heroin, two live 9mm rounds, and two empty 9mm handgun magazines, which were located inside a couch armrest along with pieces of mail that addressed to Larry Braxton, Travis' father.

Detectives at the home interviewed a woman at the residence who said Larry had lived in the basement for the last two months.

On October 28, a witness saw Travis return to the home and police apprehended him.

In an interview, Travis confessed that he did have an argument with the victim and that during the argument, he broke her front window and kicked her front door in.

Furthermore, he told police that the person who shot the victim was his father, Larry, who was prohibited from possessing a gun at the time due to prior convictions.

Larry was arrested on January 7, 2025.

Both Larry and Travis are currently being held without bail.