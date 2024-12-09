Argo, an explosives detection dog, honored at BWI for his hard work

LINTHICUM, Md. — He protects us from suspicious packages at BWI, and the very good boy is being honored for his work.

On Monday, we were introduced to Argo, a TSA explosives detection dog.

Now, he's been named as one of the dogs that is part of the TSA's annual Canine Calendar.

And though his base is BWI, his handler, Jon Lilly, says Argo is an expert at the job and has gotten to work a lot of cool events.

"So, we've actually been to two Super Bowls. So, we went to the LA Super Bowl, Super Bowl 56, and then we went to the Super Bowl in Vegas, Super Bowl 58. Very blessed to go do that. They're amazing experiences," said Lilly.

The black lab has worked with Lilly at the airport for 7 years.

As for the calendar, he's featured in it for the month of July.