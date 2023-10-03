Are you the original owner of a car 2019 or newer? You could be exempt from emissions for six years!

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — New vehicle emissions rules are going into effect in Maryland.

Starting October 4, originally owned cars made in 2019 or after will not be required to undergo biennial emissions testing for six years.

The new policy does not apply if ownership of the vehicle changed hands or if it's registered in another state.

It's estimated the new rules, which were adopted in January, will impact approximately 200,000 vehicles.

The MVA says vehicles manufactured six years ago or less have an average pass rate of nearly 99%.

Initially implemented in 1984, the state's inspection program has been revised several times over the years to adapt to environmental guidelines.

Customers will be notified by email approximately eight weeks prior to their new testing date.

