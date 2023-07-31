Watch Now
Archdiocese of Baltimore to hold gun buy back event at Edmondson Village Shopping Center

Posted at 3:12 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 15:12:11-04

BALTIMORE — The Archdiocese of Baltimore will be holding a gun buy back event on August 5.

The event will include a dozen community-based partners in efforts to build a coalition of peace throughout West Baltimore.

Partnering groups will will offer resources on programs that provide job training, trauma counseling, youth advocacy, gun safety education, health and wellness outreach and anti-poverty services.

Fresh food and meals will also be given away.

In a different part of the shopping center, the Baltimore Police Department will provide a safe and legal way for community members to dispose of guns.

Each handgun, rifle and shotgun is worth $200 in cash. Semiautomatic and fully-automatic assault weapons turned over are worth $300.

All weapons that are turned in will be destroyed, with excess funds going to the Archdiocese's Grief Ministry in support of the families of homicide victims.

“Catholic Charities is rooted in neighborhoods throughout Baltimore, committed to building healthier and more vibrant communities where every person has the opportunity to achieve their greatest potential,” said Bill McCarthy, executive director. “Gun violence can only be addressed if we do so together, which is why we are joining in this coalition for peace, centered on this gun buyback and community resource event.”

If you want to support the gun buy back event, click here.

