Archaeologists uncover foundations of home where Harriet Tubman was born

As we celebrate Black History Month, an important discovery was made at the birthplace of Harriet Tubman right here in Maryland.

Archeologists uncovered the foundation of a home where enslaved people lived on the 1,000 acre Thompson farm, where Tubman was born into slavery.

They found hundreds of artifacts, including coins, buttons from clothes, spiritual settings from West Africa, and pieces of pottery.

Governor Wes Moore attended the showcase of their findings and spoke on the importance of preserving history, in light of some states banning Black History classes in schools.

"Using our time and our platform to recount our history that is not indoctrination, that is history. And part of the beauty go of our journey is that we can be a society that appreciates our history, because that is the foundation of our future," Moore said.

The archaeological dig has been a multi-year partnership between local, state and federal agencies.

The findings will soon go on display at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad visitor center.