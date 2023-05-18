Arbutus Arts Festival to mark 50 years

ARBUTUS, Md. — For 50 years, the Arbutus Arts Festival has been celebrating what makes this part of Baltimore County a special place.

The festival returns this Sunday, with more than 260 crafters from around the East Coast. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on East Drive, rain or shine.

There'll also be a beer garden, kids' corner, live music in three different locations, and a 50th Celebration Bash featuring carnival games and putt-putt golf. The kids' corner will include rides, crafts and ponies; the beer garden is being sponsored by Sorrento's of Arbutus; and there will be "lots of food," such as funnel cake, crabcakes and tacos.

Chairman Sue Miller has overseen the event for about 38 years. She said:

"We have a volunteer committee and we've gone out of our way this year to build it up for the community. This is all about Arbutus. So, it's been an exciting year."

The vendors include a wide variety of crafts, including paintings, drawings, crochet, wood items and jewelry, she said. "We're very particular," Miller noted.

Arbutus Art Festival Art by Sandelsea Creations



She said she thinks "it says something for us, to be around 50 years and keep growing, changing, I think that says a lot for the community, Arbutus, and people really come out; they look forward to it and they're there."

For more information, visit arbutusartsfestival.com .

