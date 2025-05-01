April's five homicides were fewest recorded in single month in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — In the month of April, Baltimore recorded five homicides, the fewest ever recorded in a single month.

As of May 1, homicides are down 31.6% and nonfatal shootings are down 27.1% compared to last year.

Baltimore has seen the lowest number of homicides to start a year in recorded history.

“This continued progress is a direct result of our comprehensive violence prevention plan, and all who are working in partnership to reduce violence in Baltimore,” said Mayor Scott. “That includes the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department, the entire community violence intervention ecosystem, the Attorney General, the State’s Attorney, and most importantly, the people of Baltimore. This is progress, but we aren’t stopping to celebrate. Five homicides in April is still five too many — and we will continue to use all tools at our disposal to prevent violence and save lives. Baltimore deserves nothing less.”

Under the Scott administration, homicides have declined by 40% and nonfatal shootings have declined by 43%.