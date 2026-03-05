Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Appeals court again rebuffs Maryland judge's crusade against Elon Musk & DOGE

Trump Public Lands DOGE
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Elon Musk flashes his T-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, March 9, 2025.
Trump Public Lands DOGE
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — An appeals court has once again rebuffed a Maryland federal judge's attempt to crackdown on Elon Musk and his prior work with DOGE.

Back in March of 2025 Judge Theodore Chuang ordered Musk to stop his dismantling of USAID, which resulted in agency employees and contractors being placed on administrative leave and having their government access cutoff.

It didn't take long for the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule Chuang then.

Now a year later Chuang is still at it, this time ordering Musk to be deposed under oath in court, forcing the billionaire to reveal background information as to his work in rooting out suspected abuse, fraud, and waste within USAID.

Musk argued his testimony was not necessary and should only be required as a last resort.

Two of three judges on the appellate panel agreed, ruling Chuang "abused [his] discretion," in ordering Musk's deposition.

However, the appeals court clarified their decision does not mean that Musk won't ever have to testify, just not now as other alternative solutions remain.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are