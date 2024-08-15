Apartments aimed at artists planned next to "Graffiti Alley"

BALTIMORE — "Graffiti Alley" in Baltimore's Station North has become not just a prominent outlet for artists but a bit of a local destination.

Now, there are plans for a six-story building with 160 apartments aimed primarily at artists, on the parking lot right next to the colorful alley.

The Art House project was reviewed by the city's design and architecture review panel last week.

The plans showed a mixed-use building, one block off of North Avenue between Maryland Avenue and Howard Street.

Besides the 160 affordable apartments - with "renting preferences to artists" - the building would house about 13,000 square feet of space for artist studios, makerspace, and a quick-service cafe. The retail/makerspace would be along Howard Street.

The project would "improve the pedestrian experience on 20th Street," which currently has a paid parking lot (where the Art House would be) and the back of the Midtown Marketplace shopping center.

The plan includes the possibility of a continuation of Graffiti Alley.

UDAAP presentation Art House Apartments presentation



The presentation shows several possible colors and designs for the building, including an accent storefront with a graffiti design.