Apartment trade association launches academy for property managers in Baltimore County

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There's a new, free program in Baltimore County that will train residents to manage apartment complexes.

It's being offered by the Maryland Multi-Housing Association, a trade association serving apartment owners and managers, including providing workforce development.

The association has announced it's launching a Leasing Training Academy at the MMHA's Owings Mills headquarters, in the Dolfield Business Park off of Dolfield Boulevard.

The five-week program is being subsidized by Baltimore County government, so there will be no direct cost to students. The academy will also help students get interviews with property management companies and will provide professional mentors.

The association first offered the program in Prince George's County last year. Fifty students took part in the initial Academy, and almost 65 percent accepted a full-time job afterwards.

The MMHA notes that "finding and retaining talent has become more challenging in the multifamily realm over the last few years," and "turnover is at an all-time high."

Instructor Candice Manning said in a statement:

We saw incredible success in Prince George’s County and are confident the program will be just as successful in Baltimore County. There is a need for quality candidates in the housing field, and our program is helping to fill that void while creating a meaningful experience for program participants.

More information on the program is available here.

