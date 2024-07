ROSEDALE, Md. — Baltimore County Fire battled an apartment fire that left three people seriously injured in Rosedale on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to the apartment in the Unit Block of Serpens Court at 4:35 to battle the blaze coming from the second floor.

Officials say the fire left two children and an adult seriously injured.

The fire was placed under control just ten minutes later.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*