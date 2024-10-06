Apartment fire displaces sixteen in Landsdowne

An early morning apartment fire on Sunday displaced more than a dozen residents near Landsdowne in Baltimore County.

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m. to find flames coming from the second floor of an apartment complex.

One child was injured and taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

According to fire detective Twana Allen of the Baltimore County Fire Department, one person had to be rescued from the complex, but most people were able to get out of harm's way without assistance.

Firefighters were able to rescue 9 dogs and two cats from the blaze. As of Sunday morning, one cat remained missing.

According to residents, new owners took over the property within the last month.