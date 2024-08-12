Anti-Semitic markings found in parking lot of Bethesda Elementary School, police say

BETHESDA, Md — Montgomery County Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti was found in the parking lot of Bethesda Elementary School.

The markings were discovered just before 7:15 am on Sunday.

Police say unknown suspects spray-painted anti-Semitic phrases in the parking of the school and on a nearby building in the 4900 block of Del Ray Avenue.

All of the markings were removed by police, the Bethesda Urban Partnership, and volunteers.

The incident is being investigated as a bias-related crime.

"Montgomery County Police take incidents like this very seriously and is working closely with Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) to ensure the safety and security of the community."

Anyone with information should contact police at 1-866-411-8477.