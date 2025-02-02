Georgia Tech's magic mind is in for the Ravens defense

The Ravens brass continues to stock up on elite defensive coaches after a huge brain drain last offseason.

Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci is the newest guy helping to draw up some X's and O's for the Ravens defense.

The 36-year-old will be the new linebackers coach in Owings Mills after the team decided to move on from Mark DeLeone.

This looks to be a great addition, as the middle of the field was a weak spot for the Ravens.

Santucci worked magic at Georgia Tech, helping its defense go from one of the worst defenses to VIP.

According to Sports Illustrated, GT ranked 4th in yards allowed per game and 6th in rush defense in the ACC.

In his previous season at Duke, he helped the Blue Devils become the ACC's top-ranked scoring defense. They allowed only 19 points per game.