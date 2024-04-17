Another shot in the purple heart: J.K. to L.A.

BALTIMORE — Another shot in the purple heart.

According to Adam Schefter, running back J.K. Dobbins is headed to the Golden State to join the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chargers now have two Ravens running backs, JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards. https://t.co/wGnsjAgyRh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 17, 2024

He won't be the only former Raven at SoFi.

Gus Edwards, Hayden Hurst, Bradley Bozeman, Ben Mason, and Greg Roman are already there.

The OSU standout showed flashes in Baltimore but never reached his full potential due to injury.

The last time he was on the field for the Ravens, he tore his Achilles in Week 1 against Houston last season.