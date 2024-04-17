Watch Now
Another shot in the purple heart: J.K. to L.A.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins participates in his first 2022 training camp practice
Posted at 7:46 PM, Apr 17, 2024
BALTIMORE — Another shot in the purple heart. 

According to Adam Schefter, running back J.K. Dobbins is headed to the Golden State to join the Los Angeles Chargers.

He won't be the only former Raven at SoFi.

Gus Edwards, Hayden Hurst, Bradley Bozeman, Ben Mason, and Greg Roman are already there. 

The OSU standout showed flashes in Baltimore but never reached his full potential due to injury.

The last time he was on the field for the Ravens, he tore his Achilles in Week 1 against Houston last season.

