Annual Alibi Breakfast returns at Pimlico ahead of Preakness

BALTIMORE — It started with a few trainers sipping coffee on the porch of Pimlico’s old clubhouse in the late 1930s.

Now it's an annual tradition, the Alibi Breakfast at Pimlico.

Owners, trainers and racing lovers get together to make interesting race predictions... And offer reasons why their horses "Won't* win on saturday.

The 148th Preakness is offering a twist on tradition as well.

Only one horse from the Kentucky Derby will compete here in Baltimore.

It's the first time that's happened since 1969.

That horse, Mage, was the winner at Churchill Downs earlier this month.

We asked one of Mage's trainers why that is.

"I have no idea, to be honest. I'm only focused on Mage. That's all I know. That's the horse that I see in the morning. So I mean, I just can answer for Mage," said Gustavo Delgado Jr., assistant trainer for Mage.

When asked if Mage would be running this Saturday if he hadn't won in Kentucky, that trainer said it would have depended on the race and how Mage was feeling.

He added they like the Preakness and are optimistic about Saturday's race.