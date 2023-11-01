Anne Arundel man accused of licking trick-or-treater's ear

SEVERN, Md. — A 66-year-old man is accused of licking a trick-or-treater's ear, then following her home, trying to get in her house, and trying to shoot a gun at the child's mother.

It happened in Anne Arundel County, in the 8200 block of Dunfield Court in Severn, at about 6:20 p.m. Oct. 31.

Cedrick Steven Paines, of Severn, is charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and gun-related charges. He was released on $5,000 bond, according to online court records.

The victim told police that Paines licked her daughter's ear while she was trick-or-treating at his home. When the child ran home, Paines allegedly followed her and tried to get in the home.

The mother pushed the suspect back; he then pointed a gun at her and pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire.

Paines went back to his house, where he was arrested. Police seized four firearms from his home while executing a search warrant.

Although an arrest was made, police are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-6155. Callers can stay anonymous by using the tip line at 410-222-4700.

