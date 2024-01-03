Anne Arundel County's two newest schools now have names!

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public School's two newest facilities have names!

The county's newest high school was named Severn Run High School and the newest elementary school as Two Rivers Elementary School.

This comes after public voting was held for both schools.

Both schools open in the fall of 2024.

Severn Run High School will serve students in grades 9 through 12 and will be located on the former Papa John's Farm property.

Two Rivers will serve students in prekindergarten through fifth grade and will be located on Conway Road in Gambrills.

Both schools will establish other communications outlets in the near future .