Anne Arundel County's Register of Wills accused of cashing in resident's tax check

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County's Register of Wills has been indicted by state prosecutors for alleged theft and misconduct in office.

Erica Griswold, who was elected to office in November 2022, is accused of keeping an inheritance tax payment that was owed to the state.

Last June a county resident wrote a $6,645.00 cashier's check to Griswold to satisfy a non-probate inheritance bill.

Six days later prosecutors say Griswold cashed the check at her personal bank.

Meanwhile, the resident who wrote the check continued receiving letters from the Register of Wills stating they owed money.

The resident finally called Griswold's office last August, asking why they were still getting notices when they'd already paid.

Prosecutors say Griswold was fully aware of the resident's inquiry yet never reimbursed the state for the money she took.

WMAR is reaching out to Griswold's office for comment. As of Thursday morning Griswold was still active in her role as Register of Wills, according to her Facebook page.