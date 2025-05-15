Anne Arundel County's 'cyber incident' confirmed as ransomware attack

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A "cyber incident" that took place in February in Anne Arundel County has now been confirmed as a ransomware attack.

The county became aware of suspicious activity affecting certain systems within the county's computer network. An investigation by the county was immediately launched.

Officials say the the incident originated externally and was a ransomware attack.

As a result, county offices were closed at the time, like the Housing Resource Center and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health in Glen Burnie.

Officials say this event may have impacted the "the confidentiality of information related to certain individuals who received treatment and related services at the Anne Arundel County Department of Health."

Certain files were accessed/downloaded between January 28 and February 22 without authorization.

At this time the county cannot confirm how many people may be affected. People affected, will be directly notified by the county.

Some of the information in those compromised files could have included full name, address and medical diagnosis or condition. There is no indication at this time that financial information was impacted, officials say.

Since the time of the attack, operations have returned to normal and there is no continued disruption to county services.

In 2019, a ransomware attack hit the city of Baltimore, ultimately costing taxpayers $18 million.