Anne Arundel County utilizes federal funding to support local projects

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Better parking, bike trails, and a new community center are just some of the things millions of dollars in federal funding can buy.

Anne Arundel County announced how they'll spend the over $16 million on Monday.

One of the projects will create more parking at the Odenton Marc Train Station so passengers can park closer to the platform.

Another focuses on connecting bike and pedestrian trails throughout the county.

Senator Ben Cardin says it's all about the transitioning to green transit.

"We are committed to getting people out of their cars. It is important for our environment. It's important for our economy. It's important for our quality of life," Cardin said.

The money's also going toward youth programs, small businesses, and the restoration of an important piece of Black History, The Ralph Bunche Community Center.