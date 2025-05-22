Anne Arundel County school meal prices remain unchanged, saving families' budgets

A win for the plates of Anne Arundel County School students and the pockets of their parents.

The Board of Education of Anne Arundel County says the price of school meals, along with reduced-price breakfast and meals, will not be going up.

For a decade, breakfast has been $1.50, elementary school lunches have been $2.75, and middle school lunches have been $3.00.

Milk prices will also stay at 55 cents.

According to AACPS (Anne Arundel County Public Schools), the school system’s Division of Food and Nutrition Services gets 73% of its funding from federal reimbursements, 22% from meal sales, and 4% from the State of Maryland.

“What Director of Food & Nutrition Services Jodi Risse and her team have done to maintain the price structure for our school meals for so long is nothing short of amazing,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said. “There is so much uncertainty in our economy now, and the fact that we can provide this stability for our families is a huge step toward helping all students Belong, Grow, and Succeed.”

