Anne Arundel County Public Schools to alter take-home Chromebook program

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel schools are altering their student Chromebook distribution process beginning in the 2024-2025 school year due to the expiration of grant funds.

These grants funded Chrombook purchases for every student and covered repair costs to devices as well.

Chromebooks will be housed at schools next year and not automatically provided to students for take-home use.

Currently, students in grades three through 12 are offered a Chromebook they can carry back and forth while students in grade two and below are offered Chromebooks for home use.

Students who need a device to take home will be able to free of charge through a loaner program at each school the district said.

Chromebooks will be loaned to students on either a semester or yearlong basis and families have the option to purchase insurance for the devices.

As part of the program, Chromebooks will be collected from all students at the end of this school year.

More information on the program can be found here.