Anne Arundel County Public Library becomes the first in Maryland to be a Book Sanctuary

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — From Huckleberry Finn to Harry Potter, a lot of our most beloved books are banned in certain places, including schools and libraries across the United States.

But one Maryland library system is making sure it's a safe haven for all readers.

Anne Arundel County announced it's now a designated Book Sanctuary, joining just 12 others across the country.

It means the county is dedicated to protecting books in danger of getting banned, making them accessible, and educating people on the dangers of book banning.

One mom of two says she's happy her children's future is protected.

"It's very important to me that books are saved and history is preserved. My children will grow up going to the library. We come here a few times a month. It's very important to me that everything is kept intact for future generations," said Kaitlin Lipscomb.

The announcement comes during Banned Book Week, which runs through Saturday.