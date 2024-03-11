Anne Arundel County provides free opioid overdose medications

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Reversing the deadly affects of an opioid overdose made easy through a small dispenser, and Sam Libbon knows the benefits of receiving a timely dose of naloxone firsthand.

It saved her life back in January of 2016.

“This morning, I got up and I started scrolling through photos on Facebook of all the events and the parties and the celebrations that I’ve gotten to participate in as a direct result of having lived,” said Libbon.

Now, Anne Arundel County is making it easier than ever for people to get naloxone, fentanyl testing strips or those able to identify the presence of xylazine, a potent animal sedative, without the stigma that can come with it.

“Our goal for this was to make it low barrier and if people have issues with being ashamed or concerned or embarrassed about purchasing it or asking for it, this eliminates those barriers,” said Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Tonii Gedin.

Right now, a single over-the-counter box of Narcan containing two doses will cost you about $50.

With seven health-to-go vending machines placed in various libraries, health and community centers, as well as detention centers, the products are free.

Health leaders say while some people may question whether they are enabling drug use, they see it differently.

“Our goal is really to make sure people get into recovery, but you can’t make a decision to get into recovery if you’re not alive,” said Gedin.

Here is a complete list of the vending machine locations:

Brooklyn Park Library - 1 E 11th Avenue, Baltimore, MD

Deale Library - 5940 Deale Churchton Road, Deale, MD

Eastport Community Center - 1014 President Street, Annapolis, MD

Jennifer Road Detention Center - 131 Jennifer Road, Annapolis, MD

Severn Center - 1160A Reece Road, Severn, MD

Ordnance Road Correctional Center 600 E Ordnance Road, Glen Burnie, MD

Glen Burnie Health Center - 416 A Street SW, Glen Burnie, MD - coming soon

*Health Services Building - 3 Harry S. Truman Parkway - Annapolis, MD

*This is a temporary location while the Glen Burnie Health Center is under construction.