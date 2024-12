ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An officer with the Anne Arundel County Police was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The officer, identified as Corporal S. Dolan, was pulled over by a Maryland State Police trooper in Queen Anne's County.

Corporal Dolan is a 10-year veteran of the police force and is assigned to the Bureau of Community Services.

Authorities say he has been suspended without pay pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.