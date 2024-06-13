Anne Arundel County Police looking for escaped prisoner

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Police are searching for a man who escaped Thursday morning.

James Cash Gregory, 35, walked off the Anne Arundel County Medical Center premises at 11:00 am, say police.

Gregory was on house arrest at the hospital.

The hospital notified police that they could not find him and later discovered he tampered with the monitoring device.

He was last seen in the area of Truxtun Park in Annapolis wearing green detention center pants.

Officials say he was not wearing a shirt.

If you see him, do not approach him, call or text 911.